Drug packages burst inside man’s body at Bangkok airport

Austrian in hospital and facing charges after doctors retrieve hundreds of speed pills

An officer empties methamphetamine pills from a bag retrieved from the body of a passenger who was rushed from Don Mueang airport to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital early Wednesday. (Photo: สถานีตำรวจนครบาลหัวหมาก Facebook page)

An Austrian man is in hospital after surgery to remove three drug packages that had burst inside his intestines at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok.

The man was rushed from the airport to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday after suffering convulsions and severe abdominal pain. Medical examinations revealed three packages, one of which had ruptured, in his intestinal tract.

The man, identified as Wolfgang Gantner, 43, was admitted to the emergency room with pink fluid discharging from his rectum. A CT scan detected several round objects inside his intestines, one of which he had already passed. The objects were suspected to be illicit drugs.

Police were notified and confirmed that the 255 red pills recovered were methamphetamine tablets, a Category 1 narcotic.

Three packages containing speed pills were retrieved by doctors. (Photo: สถานีตำรวจนครบาลหัวหมาก Facebook page)

The man was unconscious and awaiting surgery when authorities seized the drugs as evidence.

The Metropolitan Police and Hua Mak police station are handling the case and will proceed with legal action against the suspect.

The incident highlights the ongoing use of drug “muling” methods, where traffickers swallow drug packages to smuggle narcotics across borders, risking serious health consequences if the packages break inside the body.