Bangkok student in hospital after 200-squat punishment

Photo: Pixabay

A Bangkok high school student is being treated in hospital for rhabdomyolysis, a serious muscle breakdown, after a teacher punished him for late homework submission by making him do 200 squats in a row.

According to local media reports, the student initially experienced leg pain, which worsened over three to four days after the incident. He also developed dark, cola-coloured urine, prompting an urgent visit to the hospital, where he was admitted.

Doctors diagnosed rhabdomyolysis, a condition caused by severe muscle injury or overexertion, leading to muscle cell death and release of toxins into the bloodstream. This can cause kidney failure and even death if untreated.

Fortunately, the student’s kidney damage was not severe, but doctors are monitoring him closely and considering dialysis if necessary.

A doctor involved in the case expressed concern that such harsh physical punishments should no longer occur in modern times, whether in schools or military settings, and urged the public to recognise the potentially fatal consequences of excessive disciplinary measures.

The incident has led to widespread discussion on social media, where many users criticised the common practice in Thailand of making students do hundreds of squats as punishment.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the teacher involved is from a school under the Secondary Education Service Area Office Bangkok 1. The teacher reportedly ordered 10 students to do squats for not bringing art materials, with one student pushed to 150 repetitions.

The school has been instructed to investigate the incident and take disciplinary action if the teacher is found guilty of misconduct. The school has also reached out to the student’s family, who reportedly do not intend to pursue legal action.