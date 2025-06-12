Smart traffic lights ‘cut Bangkok travel delays by 10-41%’

Governor says system has greatly improved traffic movement at 72 major intersections

Closed-circuit TV is integrated into the new adaptive traffic control system introduced at 72 major intersections in Bangkok. (Photo: กรุงเทพมหานคร Facebook Page)

The installation of smart traffic signal systems at 72 major intersections in Bangkok has helped reduce travel delays by an average of 10-41%, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Thursday.

The city is upgrading conventional fixed-time traffic lights to an adaptive system using advanced image-processing cameras and AI-powered software. The technology detects real-time traffic volume in each direction, adjusts green light durations accordingly, and prevents unnecessary waiting when no vehicles are present.

The system also monitors delay times to avoid congestion buildup beyond intersections, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The 72 intersections equipped with the adaptive system include key roads such as Rama IX, Din Daeng, Phaya Thai, Sukhumvit, Ploenchit, Rama I, Rama IV, Sathon, Silom, Surawong, Si Phraya and Phahon Yothin.

Previously, Bangkok had 561 traffic lights, mostly operating on fixed schedules or manual control by police, which often led to inefficient traffic flow and wasted time.

Mr Chadchart said the adaptive signal systems have shown promising results, improving traffic flow by about 15% during off-peak hours, with ongoing evaluations during rush hours in coordination with police.

Benefits include smoother vehicle movement, reduced unnecessary stops, lower fuel consumption and decreased air pollution, he added.

Bangkok plans to expand the adaptive system to an additional 200 intersections next year to cover more critical areas.

Mr Chadchart emphasised that despite advanced technology, traffic discipline remains crucial. Compliance with traffic laws and respect for signals by all road users are essential for the system to work effectively.

In heavily congested areas, a combination of smart systems and police management is still necessary to handle complex situations, he said.