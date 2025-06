Listen to this article

(Image: openart.ai)

The Entertainment Complex bill, with its legalisation of casinos, is one of the hottest topics in Thailand.

Would legal casinos be a tourist draw and money-spinner for Thailand, or would they bring a plague of money-laundering, gambling addiction and moral decay?

Dave Kendall's next guest on Bangkok Post's Deeper Dive podcast is Bo Bernhard, Co-Founder of the International Responsible Gaming Alliance. Write your questions for Bo – and share your thoughts on the subject – in the comments section.