Chinese migrants found in secret room at Rayong factory

Listen to this article

Chinese nationals who had entered Thailand on tourist visas were found hiding in a concealed room during the raid at a factory in Rayong. (Photo: รู้ทันจีน Facebook page)

Thai authorities have discovered 22 undocumented Chinese nationals hiding in a concealed room at a factory at an industrial estate in Rayong province.

The raid took place at a manufacturing facility owned by Meitu Industry (Thailand) Co Ltd​​, located in the CPGC Industrial Estate in Map Kha sub-district of Nikhom Phatthana district in the eastern province.

The group had reportedly entered Thailand on tourist visas but were found working illegally. When questioned, all of them claimed to be in the country for tourism.

However, their suspicious behaviour — attempting to flee and concealing themselves in a hidden space — prompted authorities to launch a deeper investigation.

Adding fuel to the controversy, a local politician arrived at the scene during the arrest and sternly questioned the officers: “What are you doing here? Is this even your job?” he asked, according to local media reports.

The encounter sparked speculation that the politician has been acting as an intermediary for Chinese investors, though the exact nature of the relationship was not known.