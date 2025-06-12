Body of Briton who fell from yacht in Phuket found

Listen to this article

Marine officials conduct a search for a missing British man who fell from a yacht sailing off Phuket on Sunday. (Photo: Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3)

PHUKET – The body of a British man who went overboard from a Malaysian yacht sailing off this southern tourist island was discovered on Thursday after a four-day search.

Endnaler Johnson was reported missing by the captain of the yacht De Mareft, which was registered in Langkawi Island of Malaysia.

Mr Johnson fell off the vessel at 2.45am in the area about one nautical mile north of Cape Yamu in Thalang district of Phuket, according to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3.

The centre was contacted at 10.40am the same day and deployed a Royal Thai Navy ship to help in locating the missing man.

An assistance centre was also set up, with local boats and jet skiers joining in the search. At 2pm on Thursday, Mr Johnson’s body was found washed up on a beach at Koh Raet, a privately owned island off the northeast coast of Phuket in Thalang district.

His body was brought to the mainland and an autopsy to determine the cause of death would be conducted, the centre said.