Phuket prepares for anti-terror crisis management drill

Five days of exercises intended to build confidence in emergency response capabilities

Listen to this article

Officials meet to discuss preparations for an anti-terrorism emergency response exercise that will be staged in Phuket from June 23-27. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET - Authorities in Phuket are preparing for an anti-terrorism emergency response exercise that will be staged on the tourist island later this month.

Suwit Phansengiam, the vice-governor of the province, on Thursday chaired a meeting to prepare for the drill as part of the 2025 Crisis Management Exercise (C-MEX 25).

Participants included security officials from various military, police and government agencies, among them the Counter Terrorist Operations Center, Third Naval Area Command and Provincial Police Region 8.

Mr Suwit emphasised Phuket’s importance as the country’s second-largest tourism economy, warning that a lack of preparedness for terrorist incidents could seriously affect the local economy, public safety and national stability.

As the busiest tourist destination in the region, Phuket is potentially vulnerable to terrorism, a senior security official said. The exercise aims to review and test national policies, legal frameworks and agency readiness through a table-top exercise format that promotes coordination between government and civilian sectors.

The drill will run from June 23-27 at the Phuket Municipal Office, and at the 36th Rajaprajanugroh School in Kathu district.

As well, tsunami emergency drills will be held from June 25-27 at the 36th Rajaprajanugroh School, Kamala Kindergarten and Kamala Beach.

This preparation seeks to build confidence and ensure effective collaboration among officials to protect residents and visitors from potential terrorist threats and natural disasters, Mr Suwit said.