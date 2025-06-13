Office of the Attorney-General given 15 days to act on poll-rigging petition

The Constitutional Court has given the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) 15 days to respond to a petition to investigate the alleged rigging of last year's Senate election.

The petition, lodged by Natthaporn Toprayoon, a lawyer and former adviser to the chief ombudsman, targets the Election Commission (EC) as well as several Bhumjaithai Party executives, government officials and senators who are believed to have manipulated the poll's outcome.

The accused include Newin Chidchob, Bhumjaithai's patriarch, and his wife, Karuna Chidchob. Mr Newin is widely touted as the de facto leader of Bhumjaithai.

Mr Natthaporn submitted the petition to the OAG on May 15, asking it to move to indict those accused of vote rigging.

However, since the OAG has yet to act on the petition, he asked the Constitutional Court to push the OAG to act on the petition.

He insisted the petition was backed by sufficient evidence which supports the accusations against the 12 individuals accused of rigging the Senate election, and as such, proves that the Senate polls last year were illegitimate.

He also asked the Constitutional Court to rule whether the accused committed violations which constituted an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Mr Natthaporn also called on the court to suspend the EC's secretary-general, as well as Bhumjaithai executives serving in the cabinet, as well as the senators implicated in the alleged vote rigging, pending the court's final decision.