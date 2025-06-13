Thai checkpoint hours on Cambodia border unchanged

Crossings curbed: Border crossers register at the Aan Mah border channel in Ubon Ratchathani. Crossings have been reduced from twice a week to just once, following border tensions with Cambodia. (Photo: Ubon Ratchathani public relations office)

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ruled out adjusting Thailand's border checkpoint hours to align with Cambodia's, insisting the existing schedule serves Thailand's best interests.

Mr Anutin, who also serves as deputy prime minister, issued a statement on Thursday regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called on security agencies to coordinate operating hours to facilitate cross-border trade and movement on Wednesday.

Given the tension between the two countries, the Chong Chom border checkpoint in Surin will now only open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between the hours of 8am and 3pm. It previously opened daily until 10pm.

Cambodia recently announced a change in operating hours, opening the checkpoint one hour later, from 9am to 4pm, and leaving a six-hour window for movement between the countries.

In response, Mr Anutin said the military is still negotiating with Cambodia, and provincial governors are supporting the army.

On the issue of border crossing hours, Mr Anutin said: "We're sticking to our current opening schedule. I believe it's their side that seems to be affected. I won't comment on whether this is being turned into a political issue.

"On our part, I insist that this schedule will bring the greatest benefit to the country. Right now, the border is open for six to seven hours a day.

"So, this leaves a six-hour window for travel. The question is, who loses more between them coming in to sell goods here or us not going over there to buy or do business?" he asked.

Mr Anutin said the premier directed the ministry to prepare for emergencies by ensuring hospitals, field hospitals, and shelters are fully equipped and ready to respond.

Schools must be on alert at all times, and if a crisis does arise, children can be immediately sent home without having to wait for an order from their school directors.

"The prime minister has made it clear that the safety of the public, especially the elderly and schoolchildren, must be the top priority," he said.

Mr Anutin said the ministry has instructed provincial governors and district chiefs to survey existing shelters urgently.

The ministry has informed the premier that the Office of the Permanent Secretary has a budget for this purpose, so no extra central funds are needed.

The ministry will expedite the construction of shelters that are secure, safe, and sturdy. Evacuation drills are also required.