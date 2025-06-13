Narcotics Suppression Bureau probing drug-scam financiers

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) is stepping up its probe into the financial backers behind the illegal distribution of controlled substances linked to Pol Col Dr Anchulee Theerawongpaisan, a senior psychiatrist at the Police General Hospital (PGH).

Pol Col Suraphong Chartsut, deputy commander of NSB Division 1, said four suspects -- Duriyaluk Upachai, Natthaphat Kirachot, Pakorn Chanthep, and Orachun Chantaranam -- face charges of jointly distributing Type 2 controlled substances without authorisation and conspiracy to commit a serious drug offence.

Two others, Patchara and Patcharamon (surnames withheld), were caught with illegal substances.

All were taken to the Criminal Court for pre-trial detention, with police opposing bail, citing the gravity of the charges and their being flight risks.

The suspects refused to comment on their links to Dr Anchulee. However, Pol Col Suraphong said most have cooperated and confessed, providing useful testimony. Authorities claim to hold clear evidence implicating the entire network.

Dr Anchulee denies the allegations and plans to contest the charges. Police have been investigating for more than six months, collecting comprehensive evidence from drug procurement to distribution. Money laundering charges are expected.

Police are still exploring the possible involvement of other medical professionals and financiers. The owners of 12 clinics raided earlier are expected to be summoned as witnesses, while investigators trace the drug flow into communities.

Investigators are also probing claims that the names of 370 deceased were used to obtain prescription drugs.