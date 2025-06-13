People's Party urges govt to scrap plan for car park

Listen to this article

The People's Party (PP) is calling for a review of the plan to construct a new underground parking lot at the parliament complex, citing irregularities in the budget and design of the project.

In a recent Facebook post, PP spokesperson Parit Watcharasindhu urged the government to urgently review the design proposal for the project.

He cited a report by the Isra News Agency on Tuesday, which said the Comptroller General's Department (CGD) has expressed concerns about the transparency of the project.

As the CGD has recommended the cancellation of the project, if the government still wants the project to proceed, it must ensure that the entire process is carried out in line with the Procurement Act, he said.

In the post, Mr Parit questioned the need to expand the underground parking lot to accommodate 6,500 cars, up from 2,000 at present.

He called the design proposal excessive, as under current zoning laws, the parliament complex is only required to have 3,500 parking spots.

The PP spokesman said if the original plan for the parking lot was insufficient, then those responsible for approving the design should be held responsible, instead of placing more burden on taxpayers.

The proposed four-storey underground garage would cost 4.5 billion baht to build -- roughly 1 million baht per spot -- a cost Mr Parit described as unjustifiably high.

When Mr Parit first raised his concerns about the design proposal -- which cost the government 105 million baht to commission -- at a parliament meeting, Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chamuangphan said he had nothing to worry about as the budget "hasn't been approved by parliament" and "had not been spent".

In the post, he disputed Mr Pichet's claim, saying the 105-million-baht fund had already been transferred from the 2024 fiscal year, as the reserve fund for the carpark design.

Moreover, he added, instead of going through the regular process, the project was fast-tracked using a special budget procedure led by the House speaker, which diverted unspent funds from the previous fiscal year to the project.

He also raised concerns over the rushed bidding process.

The winning bid, from AGCC Group, was only 0.2% below the median price, he said, before adding that one of the companies in the group is also known for conflicts of interest and delays.

The bidding window was also unusually short, spanning just 11 days.

He emphasised that the construction budget for the parking project has neither been approved by the Budget Bureau nor included in the FY2026 plan and would not be considered until at least FY2027.

"I see no urgency to spend 105 million baht -- never reviewed by parliament -- on designing a 4.5-billion-baht underground parking garage," Mr Parit concluded.