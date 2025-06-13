Petition urges govt to hold referendum on casinos

Delivery riders transport documents containing 53,900 signatures to the Election Commission, as part of a petition calling for a referendum on the government's controversial casino bill. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Over 100 representatives from civil society organisations submitted a petition to the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday, calling on the government to hold a national referendum on the legalisation of casinos in Thailand. The petition is backed by 53,900 signatures.

According to Kornkanok Makboon, the petition coordinator, it took 120 days, from late January to May, for the civil society network to gather the required signatures, meeting the 50,000-signature threshold set by the National Referendum Act.

Ms Kornkanok explained that the EC now has 30 days to verify the signatures. If the petition meets all legal criteria, it will be forwarded to the Office of the Secretariat of the Cabinet for further deliberation by the government.

Thanakorn Khomkrit, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, stressed that a referendum would serve all stakeholders, including the government, investors, and the public.

He cautioned that pushing forward with the casino legalisation plan without broad public consensus could expose the government and its coalition partners to political risks.

"This policy has drawn criticism for potentially violating key laws and running counter to the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of King Rama IX," Mr Thanakorn said.

"A referendum would provide the government with a clear mandate from the people, reducing public resistance and giving investors confidence in the legal framework supporting casino developments."

He acknowledged that holding a referendum would incur costs but argued that the long-term benefits would outweigh the expense.

Wasinee Sonsaeb, a representative of the Youth Network Against Gambling, voiced concern about the potential long-term consequences of the proposed Entertainment Complex Act, especially for younger generations.

"Legalising casinos and online gambling today would be like handing down a sinful legacy to our children," she said. "The voices of youth must be taken seriously in this national debate."

Ms Wasinee also rejected the notion that parliamentary approval alone reflects the people's will, arguing that public engagement through a referendum is essential.

"Some claim that Singapore didn't hold a referendum before legalising casinos. But Singapore spent a decade conducting thorough research and public consultation before making its decision," she said.

"To cherry-pick only the aspects of foreign models that serve one's agenda while ignoring the rest is irresponsible."