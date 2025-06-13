Government accused of exposing journalist

Listen to this article

The Thai Journalists Association (TJA) has condemned Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's media team for actions it says amount to intimidation of the press, following the filming and online dissemination of a journalist questioning the premier.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the association expressed serious concern over a video recorded on June 6 at Government House. The footage, captured by staff managing the PM's public image and social media, shows a reporter asking Ms Paetongtarn about Thailand's border dispute with Cambodia after a National Security Council meeting.

The journalist, whose face was later published on social media, received heavy criticism from Ms Paetongtarn's supporters. The incident occurred days after the prime minister publicly showed dissatisfaction with similar questions from the media at Government House.

The TJA stated that this conduct could be interpreted as a form of pressure or harassment that risks undermining press freedom. It warned that the targeted filming of reporters during sensitive questioning, followed by the public distribution of their images, could be seen as an attempt to silence or intimidate them.

"This creates a hostile climate for reporters and may deter them from asking questions on issues of public interest," the TJA stated.

The TJA called on the premier's team and all related agencies to immediately halt actions that could be construed as harassment. It urged the government to foster a safe and independent environment for media professionals.

Wasan Paileeklee, a National Human Rights Commissioner, said on Thursday that freedom of expression and press freedom are protected under international law and the Thai Constitution. Interference with the media affects not only journalists but also the public's right to information.

"If journalists are photographed and the images used to provoke criticism or intimidation, it undermines press freedom," Mr Wasan said.

He added that the NHRC monitors such issues and will consider action if complaints arise. Professional media organisations have already raised concerns and urged caution, warning that such actions could constitute harassment and have a chilling effect on media freedom.

A video shared on Tuesday by the TikTok account "@ptdrama" captured several Pheu Thai ministers gathered near the press podium at Government House before a media conference led by the premier. Among them was Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

In the clip, a reporter addressed the group of ministers, saying it was okay for the PM's Office media team to take photographs of journalists asking questions, but she criticised the sharing of those images online in a manner that exposed reporters to coordinated abuse.

While not naming specific individuals, the reporter identified the Prime Minister's Office as responsible for filming.

"I understand it's the PM's team," she said. "But please don't share clips in a way that enables avatars to attack the press. It feels like a form of media intimidation, which makes us very uncomfortable. We'd like to raise this concern, as it could happen again in the future," she said.