Hun Sen urges Cambodian govt to ban Thai products over border closure

Hun Sen appeals citizens not to rally against embassy, companies, people of Thailand

Listen to this article

Security authorities provide safety for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during her visit to the Chong Chom permanent pass in Kap Choeng district in Surin province on Wednesday. (Photo: Government House)

Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has called for a boycott of Thai goods if Thailand continues to close checkpoints with the neighbouring country.

Cambodia's most influential figure posted a Facebook message on Friday saying he would ask the Cambodian government to announce the ban in the event of Thailand's insistence on keeping the checkpoints shut.

The call is one of a series of measures outlined on his social media post on Thursday and again on Friday as recommendations for the Cambodian government.

Other steps he advised to the government are:

Preparing to buy goods from Cambodians to sell to Thailand

Moving patients being treated at Thai hospitals to Cambodia or other countries

Creating jobs for Cambodian workers returning from Thailand

Ordering soldiers to stand by around the clock along the border

Preparing evacuation and safety plans for people living along the border

The latest move from Cambodia came after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the border with Cambodia at the Chong Chom checkpoint in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, on Wednesday. It also came ahead of the much-awaited Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) hosted by Phnom Penh on Saturday.

Thailand has shortened working hours at checkpoints with Cambodia and closed some passes to press Phnom Penh to move back soldiers from the disputed areas. The conflict will be on the table in the JBC talks.

"If Thailand doesn't work on fixing the border gates back to normal, we have no choice but to work on all this," Hun Sen wrote.

Hun Sen, who is also the senate president, said his latest act was made as the leader of the ruling Cambodian People's Party.

Hun Sen is the father of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Despite tensions between the two countries, Hun Sen repeated his call for Cambodians not to target the Thai embassy, companies and people in Cambodia. He said the latest border flare-up was "because it's a habit of the Thai government that it can't control the army like our country."

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday ruled out adjusting Thailand’s border checkpoint hours to align with Cambodia’s, insisting the existing schedule serves Thailand’s best interests.

Mr Anutin, who also serves as deputy prime minister, issued a statement regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation after the prime minister called on security agencies to coordinate operating hours to facilitate cross-border trade and movement on Wednesday.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in 2013 that a disputed area next to Preah Vihear temple belonged to Cambodia, but Thailand says it does not accept the ICJ's jurisdiction.

On Sunday, armies from both countries agreed to reposition their soldiers in the site of the latest clash to avoid confrontations.

Thailand has closed some border crossings and tightened border controls with Cambodia in recent days.