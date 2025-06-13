Passenger strikes head on road after cop pulls over motorcycle in Bangkok

A screenshot from dashcam footage showing a police officer attempting to stop a motorcycle rider in Bangkok. (Screenshot from Vutichai Kunpipat's Facebook)

A disturbing incident on Thursday involving a police officer and a motorcycle rider has sparked public debate in Thailand, following the release of dashcam footage showing a young female passenger being thrown from a motorcycle and hitting her head on the road.

The incident occurred near the MBK shopping centre in central Bangkok. A video posted on Facebook by a member of the public captures the moment a police officer ran into the path of a motorcycle attempting a U-turn. As the officer reached out to stop the vehicle, he reportedly grabbed the motorcycle, inadvertently pulling the female passenger from the rear seat. The impact caused the bike to lose balance, and the passenger was seen hitting her head forcefully on the road before lying motionless.

The incident is believed to be linked to the recent enforcement of a revised traffic law under Section 122 of the Land Traffic Act. The amendment, which came into effect on 1 June 2025, mandates that both riders and passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets. Non-compliance results in a fine of up to 2,000 baht for passengers and 4,000 baht for riders — the latter being twice the penalty if their passenger is also without a helmet.

In response to the new legislation, police officers across the country have set up numerous roadside checkpoints to improve road safety.

Public opinion has been sharply divided following the incident. Critics argue that the police officer’s actions were excessive and potentially dangerous, raising concerns about accountability should serious injury occur. Others defend the officer, maintaining that he was merely enforcing the law and that the rider, who appeared to be violating traffic rules, should be held responsible.

According to local reports, the officer involved in the incident has since apologised to the injured passenger, whose condition is not serious.