Thai singer and plane crash survivor reveals coincidence

Ruangsak "James" Loychusak, who survived a plane crash 27 years ago. (Photo: Jamesruangsak's Facebook)

Thai singer and actor Ruangsak "James" Loychusak posted on social media about Thursday's plane crash in India, where there was only one survivor. What caught his attention was a strange coincidence: the survivor was seated in 11A - the exact same seat James was in when he miraculously survived a plane crash 27 years ago.

On Dec 11, 1998, Thai Airways Flight 261, an Airbus A310-300 flying from Bangkok to Surat Thani, crashed in a rubber plantation. The crash killed 101 people and injured 45.

James was one of the few who survived, seated in 11A. Coincidentally, the sole survivor of the recent Air India crash - Vishwashkumar Ramesh, from Flight AI171 operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - was also seated in 11A when the aircraft went down in western India.

The 47-year-old pop singer described the parallel as a mere coincidence and expressed his condolences to the victims of this tragic event.