Thais in Tehran safe after Israeli strikes on Iran

Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, on Friday. (Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters)

Thais living in Tehran are safe following attacks in the Iranian capital by Israel on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said there were no injuries to any Thais staying in communities in Tehran, citing a report filed by the Thai embassy after the capital was hit by several explosions.

All Thais are recommended to keep all travel documents with them in case of emergency and closely follow updates from the embassy, the spokesman added.

Mr Nikorndej also advised Thai citizens in Israel to closely monitor the situation and follow directions from the Israeli government, local authorities and the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv.

The embassy in Israel also urged Thais to rush to explosion-proof rooms designated by Israel or the nearest building when a siren is activated. People in some locations should stock up on drinking water, food, first aid kits and power banks, it added.

Israel on Friday carried out strikes in Tehran against military and nuclear facilities.