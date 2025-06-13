Nurse assaulted by patient in trauma ward sparks debate

A statement issued by Pra Nang Klao Hospital following the assault (Photo: โรงพยาบาลพระนั่งเกล้า Facebook page)

NONTHABURI - A professional nurse was violently assaulted by a 21-year-old male patient while on duty in the surgical trauma ward of Pra Nang Klao Hospital on June 11 at around 2pm. Following a statement by the hospital, former patients shared a range of responses on the hospital's service.

The 21-year-old male patient, transferred from Bang Bua Thong Hospital after a motorcycle accident, became agitated while waiting for treatment. While the nurse was talking on the phone with the patient’s relative near the nurses’ station, the patient suddenly got out of bed and attacked her, punching the nurse in the face and causing her to fall, resulting in bleeding and facial injuries. Other staff and the patient’s relatives intervened to restrain him, and the hospital staff called the police for assistance.

A nurse who witnessed the event stated that the patient had been transferred from the ICU and, upon arrival at the trauma surgery ward, was conscious but soon became disruptive, shouting obscenities and refusing to let staff touch him.

Hospital officials stressed that healthcare facilities are places of care, not conflict zones, and condemned the use of violence within hospital premises. While security measures such as guards and CCTV are in place, cooperation from patient families is essential, especially when patients exhibit violent behaviour.

Police confirmed the patient was charged with assaulting a medical officer on duty, causing serious injury, and was taken into custody pending legal proceedings.

In a statement released on Thursday, the hospital expressed deep concern over the incident, reaffirming its commitment to the safety and welfare of all medical personnel and patients, and strongly condemning any form of violence against healthcare workers.

Following the hospital’s statement, former patients shared a range of responses. Some recounted personal experiences they found challenging, such as feeling unsupported during childbirth or while seeking assistance for injuries. These individuals highlighted the value of compassionate care and the importance of addressing patient concerns.

Others expressed firm opposition to any form of violence, emphasising that while healthcare services can always improve, such actions are never acceptable.