Cross-border trade at Buri Ram crossing plummets

Listen to this article

The Sai Taku crossing in Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram has seen a sharp drop in the number of crossers after authorities enforced stricter control over the operating hours of the crossing. (Photo: Surachai Pirangsa)

BURI RAM: Cross-border trade at the Sai Taku crossing in Ban Kruat district has plummeted with a sharp drop in the number of crossers following the enforcement of restricted operating hours amid border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

The Sai Taku crossing in tambon Chanthop Phet, opposite the Chup Koki checkpoint in Banteay Ampil district of Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province, now opens three days a week, instead of daily, from 9am to noon. This prompted complaints from local residents as their livelihoods have been affected.

The limited operating hours followed heightened security concerns after a recent clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers at Chok Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province.

Previously, the Sai Taku checkpoint allowed daily crossings from 8am to 3pm for residents from both countries to trade and travel. However, the strict control over the operating hours of the crossing has limited operations to three days a week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – from 9am to noon.

The Sai Taku border crossing in Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Over the past three days from June 10-12, the crossing has seen a sharp decline in the number of people crossing the border. Fewer than 100 Thai people a day crossed the border to Cambodia, mostly to buy cigarettes and beer. In the other direction, about 40 Cambodian people per day were crossing the border to Thailand. They mostly purchased consumer goods.

Before a change in the operating hours, about 200-300 Thai nationals a day crossed into Cambodia via the Chup Koki checkpoint. About 100 Cambodian people entered Thailand via the Sai Taku crossing every day.

Cross-border trade plummeted due to the reduction in operating hours and uncertainty over the border skirmish.

Residents from both sides of the border have called on Thai and Cambodian authorities to urgently hold talks to end the dispute. The prolonged border tensions have affected trade and their livelihoods, they said.