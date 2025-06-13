Phrae police respond to late-night noise complaint, discover bullfrogs

(Screenshot from TikTok @phrathatchohae)

PHRAE — A late-night noise complaint in northern Thailand last night took an unexpected turn when police discovered that the disturbance was caused not by people, but by a chorus of frogs deep in the forest.

A light-hearted video posted by Phra That Cho Hae police station in Phrae province on their official TikTok account captured the surreal moment. Officers had received a report from local residents who were being disturbed by loud noises during the night.

The station’s superintendent personally led the investigation, heading into a wooded area near the roadside to identify the source. To their surprise, they stumbled upon a large group of “Ueng” – a local term for frogs – creating the racket.

The clip, which has since amused viewers across social media, was captioned: “Phra That Cho Hae police station investigated a noise complaint disturbing local residents. The officers issued a polite warning and advised the group to disperse… back into nature.”

The video has drawn praise for the force’s humour and community engagement, while also highlighting the unexpected challenges rural police officers sometimes face.