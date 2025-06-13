Suvarnabhumi Airport escalator malfunction causes panic, no injuries

A malfunctioning escalator is repaired. (Photo: Suvarnabhumi Airport)

A sudden malfunction of an escalator at Suvarnabhumi Airport late on Wednesday caused users to jump off in a hurry, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident occurred around 11pm on the escalator connecting the APM train station to the SAT-1 satellite terminal.

According to airport officials, the escalator’s safety system automatically shut down the equipment after detecting a mechanical fault to protect passengers. CCTV footage showed many people walking up the escalator when it abruptly stopped, forcing some to jump over the steps.

Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Deputy Director of Maintenance said the airport immediately closed the escalator and contacted Hitachi Elevator (Thailand) Co, Ltd, the maintenance contractor, to investigate. The cause was identified as a broken screw lodged between two steps, causing them to jam and triggering the safety cutoff.

The airport confirmed that repairs have been completed, and the escalator has returned to normal operation without affecting passenger service. Parallel escalators remained available during the repair period.

Suvarnabhumi Airport emphasised that the airport conducts rigorous maintenance and safety checks around the clock to ensure passenger safety and maintain high service standards as a leading regional aviation hub.