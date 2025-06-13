Cambodia abruptly closes border gate, stops buying power from Thailand

Listen to this article

Cambodians in all types of vehicles and on foot hastily return to their country through the Duang international checkpoint as it is about to close on Friday. (Photo: Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia Facebook account)

Cambodian authorities unilaterally closed an international border gate opposite Chanthaburi province on Friday with no prior notice, the latest development in the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The Cambodian government completely shut the Duang international crossing in Battambang province for the safety of its citizens, the Khmer Times reported on Friday, citing Agence Kampuchea Press.

The Duang checkpoint is opposite Ban Laem in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi.

"In order to ensure the security and safety of citizens, the Duang international border gate will be completely closed starting from June 13, 2025, until further notice," the General Department of Immigration said.

The closure is an apparent counter-measure to Thailand, which has shortened hours of operations at its checkpoint at Ban Laem to only eight hours from 8am to 4pm, instead of the normal hours of 6am to 10pm.

Thai armed forces have been authorised to control border gates since a brief border clash near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani province on May 28.

The Duang-Ban Laem crossing is one of two international passes between Battambang and Chanthaburi.

The sudden closure resulted in several vehicles from Cambodia, as well as Cambodians who crossed on foot to purchase goods on the Thai side, stranded at the gate, according to Thai PBS.

Thai border authorities said they were not aware of the decision as Cambodian authorities did not inform them in advance, the network added.

Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen said on his Facebook page he supported the government's move to close the gate at this checkpoint. Hun Sen, who is the senate president, urged Thai people affected by the gate closure at the checkpoint to lodge a protest with their government.

Hun Sen, who is still seen as the most influential person in Cambodia, earlier called on the government to ban all Thai products if Thailand does not return all checkpoints to normal hours.

Unstable signals

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has shrugged off reports that Thailand planned to block internet bandwidth and power supplied to Cambodia as part of measures to put pressure on the neighbouring country.

He said Cambodia had sufficient internet services and had ceased the purchase of bandwidth from Thai providers, the Khmer Times reported on Friday, citing his social media post on Thursday.

"To avoid putting the Thai side in a difficult position regarding whether or when to proceed with a disconnection, Cambodia has decided to ensure its own electricity and internet supply," he said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday denied Thailand would soon sever internet and power feeds to Cambodia at the border.

She said the government has no immediate plan to block electricity and internet bandwidth as that is only one of the possible measures to counter Cambodia and still needs approval from the National Security Council.

"It is only a preparatory measure and we have no plans to execute it," she told reporters.