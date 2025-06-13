One-year-old girl rescued after being trapped in car for over 30 minutes

The SUV in which the child was trapped (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Rescue workers from Phimai Rescue Unit successfully freed a toddler trapped inside a white SUV at a PTT gas station in Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday.

The girl, just over one year old, was accidentally locked inside the vehicle after her parents briefly left the car to use the restroom. Attempts by the parents to communicate with the child and unlock the door were unsuccessful, as the toddler did not understand how to operate the lock.

A gas station attendant noticed the situation and promptly alerted the rescue team. Using specialised tools, rescuers carefully pried open the car window near the power window control. After about 20 minutes, they safely removed the child, who had been trapped for more than half an hour.

The incident ended with relief and gratitude from both the parents and gas station staff at the scene. The parents explained the child had accidentally pressed the door lock button, preventing the door from opening.