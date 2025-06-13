Closure rumours prompt chaos at Sa Kaeo border checkpoint

Provincial governor reassures crowds, while rumours fly that Poipet casinos are laying off Thai workers

Large numbers of Cambodian and Thai nationals throng the Ban Khlong Luek permanent checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province on Friday amid fears of abrupt closure. (Photo: Sa Kaeo public relations office)

Large crowds thronged the Ban Khlong Luek permanent border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province on Friday amid fears of an abrupt closure.

Many Cambodian and Thai workers were seen hastily crossing the border around noon to get back to their home countries.

Rumours were flying that casinos in Poipet were laying off Thai workers amid growing border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. Thai nationals are not allowed to go to Poipet to gamble as part of the tightened security operation.

Recent changes in the operating hours at Thai-Cambodian border crossings have caused disruptions and unhappiness at many locations along the 817-kilometre land border. In some places the hours are not synchronised, which has made the situation worse.

At Ban Khlong Luek, normally one of the busiest crossings on the entire border, opening hours on the Thai side are now 8am to 4pm (previously 6am to 10pm), but hours on the Cambodian side are from 9am to 4pm.

Many Cambodian nationals queue at the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo on Friday. (Photo: Sa Kaeo public relations office)

Sa Kaeo governor Prinya Phothisat visited the Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint at about 1pm on Friday to assess the situation.

He denied rumours that the checkpoint would be closed in the afternoon. He confirmed that Thai authorities would continue to operate it according to the revised schedule.

“The Thai side continues to operate as usual from 8am to 4pm in line with the schedule set by the Burapha military task force,” said the governor.

He blamed the sudden movement of workers on conflicting information. This prompted many people to leave earlier than necessary.

He said both Thai and Cambodian officials have been coordinating to maintain synchronised operating hours at the border.

Immigration officers and soldiers from the Burapha Task Force have been deployed to maintain order and ensure smooth operations.

The governor urged people keep abreast of information from state agencies and not to believe in rumours that could to unnecessary panic.

Earlier on Friday, Cambodian authorities closed their immigration checkpoint in Pailin province — opposite the Ban Phak Kad permanent crossing in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi — at 10am without prior notice.

About 30 minutes later, the checkpoint resumed operations temporarily to allow transport vehicles and people through before being closed again at 10.50am.

Cambodian authorities later announced that the main gate would be closed at noon to restrict cargo transport, while the smaller gate remained open to allow people of all nationalities to enter.

