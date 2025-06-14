Locals upset as road doubles as runway

Lawyer Phattarapong Supakson yesterday petitioned the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to investigate a cabinet minister's family over the alleged use of a public road as an airstrip in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Mr Phattarapong yesterday submitted the complaint to the DSI, urging the agency to take it on as a special case. The request was received by DSI spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilam.

The lawyer called for a probe into whether the airstrip in question, located in tambon Khanong Pra in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district, encroaches on public land or the Agricultural Land Reform Office's land.

Concerns were also raised about the alleged repurposing of a public road, originally used by local residents, into a temporary runway.

According to Mr Phattarapong, a minister authorised an air vice marshal to coordinate with the Khanong Pra tambon administration organisation (TAO) in granting permission to a private entity seeking to transform the road into a runway to facilitate air travel by private jets to nearby resorts and golf courses.

This 1.5-kilometre road, owned by the TAO, is reportedly closed off during flight operations, which can occur up to 20 times on some days.

Mr Phattarapong asked why no public consultations have been organised or notice given to those affected.