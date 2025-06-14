DSI turns to final suspect in collapse

Listen to this article

Officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) collect evidence at the collapsed building site in Bangkok on April 28. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has forwarded for prosecution a case concerning the final suspect in the use of nominees at a joint venture that oversaw the construction of the now-collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building.

The development came as Chinese national Wu Bing Lin, who also goes by the Thai name of "Chanchai Rungrotthanacharoen", reportedly turned himself in to the DSI on Thursday.

Five suspects have now been forwarded to the special prosecutor. That list comprises Manas Sri-anan, Prachuap Sirikhet and Sophon Meechai -- all Thai nationals -- and two Chinese, namely Chuanling Zhang and Mr Wu, DSI spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilam said yesterday as part of an investigation into the breach of the Foreign Business Act.

Four are listed as executives of China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co, a subsidiary of the China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), which formed a consortium with Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD), known as ITD-CREC, to construct the new SAO building.

Its shocking collapse during the earthquake on March 28 killed 89 people and injured nine others at the site. Seven workers remain unaccounted for.

Although Mr Wu is not listed in the company's board structure, investigations revealed that the three Thai board members were named as directors or shareholders in about 10 other firms in which Mr Wu was involved.

Mr Wu's statements have been useful to the DSI's probe, said Pol Maj Woranan, adding the DSI plans to expand the investigation to these related companies.

The DSI is also probing bid-rigging in the SAO building project. Three contracts are under review pertaining to design, construction and project supervision.

The investigation involves 30 boxes of documents, each containing several files with 400–500 pages. The findings will be submitted to the NACC next week.

So far, around 70 state officials have been implicated, but their identities will not be disclosed as the case is now under the NACC's authority, said Pol Maj Woranan.

Key evidence included the discovery of the cement bags used in the project that lacked the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) labelling, which is required by the terms of reference (TOR). The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is now working with the TISI to verify the materials.