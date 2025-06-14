Malaysia to help revive inactive line

Photo: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดยะลา

Thailand and Malaysia are reviving a historic rail line linking Sungai Kolok and Rantau Panjang to boost cross-border connectivity and regional economic development.

Atiphu Jittanukrao, deputy director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, led a delegation to Malaysia on Thursday to discuss the revival of the railway line, which is currently inactive.

The visit followed a bilateral meeting on May 2 between Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and his Malaysian counterpart, during which both sides agreed to expedite the restoration of this key cross-border route.

The delegation visited several key railway stations in Malaysia's Kelantan state, including Pasir Mas, Rantau Panjang and Kota Bharu, which are all part of the Eastern Corridor Rail Link (ECRL) project.

Officials from Malaysia's Ministry of Transport, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad, Malaysia Rail Link and other related agencies also joined the trip.

Both nations also agreed on a strategy to connect the Sungai Kolok–Rantau Panjang line with the 665-kilometre ECRL project, which is currently 83% complete.

The ECRL's first phase (Kota Bharu–Gombak) is expected to open in early 2027, with the second phase (Gombak–Port Klang) following later that year.

Malaysia's Transport Ministry is also considering a 30.5km extension from Kota Bharu to integrate the ECRL with existing rail networks.

A joint inspection was conducted to assess the current condition of railway infrastructure, particularly the stretch across the Sungai Kolok railway bridge that has been inactive for over 20 years.

In Malaysia, the 18.7-kilometre Rantau Panjang–Pasir Mas section of the historic railway has long been out of service due to flooding.