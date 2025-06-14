PM gives Thai envoys policy pep talk

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra outlines short- and long-term strategies for diplomats to support Thailand's economic goals during her speech at the closing ceremony of the 2025 annual meeting of Thai heads of missions held in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called on Thai ambassadors and consuls-general worldwide to adopt a proactive diplomatic strategy to boost the country's economy, navigate global power shifts, and maintain peace in the region.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2025 annual meeting of Thai heads of missions held on Friday in Bangkok, Ms Paetongtarn outlined short- and long-term strategies for diplomats to support Thailand's economic goals.

She urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic corps to act as front-line drivers of economic growth, particularly by supporting traditional sectors such as agricultural exports and tourism. She cited the example of fruit exports to China, where diplomatic intervention at customs checkpoints could help resolve logistical hurdles. Highlighting Thailand's strong food safety standards and abundant agricultural land, she encouraged embassies to explore new markets for farmers.

Ms Paetongtarn also emphasised the need to promote Thailand as a destination for long-stay, high-spending tourists. She called for enhanced cooperation in tackling issues such as tourist safety, fake news, and the spread of accurate information, especially during international incidents.

The Prime Minister also urged greater promotion of Thailand's strengths in healthcare and medical services, aiming to position the country as a regional hub.

For long-term development, Ms Paetongtarn laid out plans to upgrade infrastructure, attract investment in emerging industries, and strengthen connectivity across land, sea, and air -- such as through new direct flights between Vietnam and Thailand's Northeast. She also highlighted the importance of engaging in international economic frameworks like the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, Brics, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Diplomatic efforts, she said, should include accelerating negotiations on Free Trade Agreements and investment protections. She also stressed the importance of upskilling the workforce and referenced recent investments by global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS as a sign of confidence in Thailand's future.

On foreign policy, Ms Paetongtarn urged ambassadors to clearly communicate Thailand's positions to host countries and diplomatic circles. She cited three key issues needing clearer explanation: US trade tariffs, Thailand's approach to the Myanmar crisis, and the ongoing dispute with Cambodia. She emphasised that Thailand remains committed to peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and existing bilateral channels.

"Some may encourage confrontation online without understanding the risks faced by people on the ground," she said. "But we do not want violence. Thailand stands by its peaceful approach and will reaffirm this during the Joint Boundary Commission meeting with Cambodia."