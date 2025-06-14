Ministries put on Iran, Israel conflict alert

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub says Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued an urgent directive on Friday following reports that Israel had launched strikes targeting Tehran. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

The government ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Labour to respond comprehensively to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, directing all relevant agencies to prepare emergency contingency plans to ensure the safety of Thai nationals in both countries.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub revealed that the prime minister issued an urgent directive following reports that Israel had launched strikes targeting Tehran.

The Ministry of Labour has been instructed to coordinate with employers of Thai workers in Israel to establish shelter areas should the situation worsen. Recruitment agencies have also been asked to suspend the deployment of new Thai workers to Israel temporarily, he said.

Thai workers currently in high-risk areas have been urged to exercise extreme caution, avoid gathering in public places, and remain alert to the threat of potential terrorist activity. The government has established a dedicated task force, ready to carry out immediate evacuations if the security situation deteriorates further.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has also tasked Thailand's embassies in both Iran and Israel to closely monitor the situation and provide continuous support and guidance to Thai nationals. Citizens are advised to follow embassy instructions and stay informed through official communication channels.

The embassy in Israel also urged Thais to rush to bomb shelters designated by Israel or any nearest building when a siren sounds. People in some locations should stock up on drinking water, food, first aid kits and power banks, it added.

The hotline number of the Thai Embassy in Tehran is (+989) 1215-98699, and in Tel Aviv it is (+972) 5463-68150 and 5036-73195.