Departure service fees to increase at six airports

Listen to this article

The passenger service charge (PSC) for domestic departures will go up from 50 baht to 75 baht per person, while the international charge will rise from 400 baht to 425 baht per person at six airports, effective Oct 1 this year, the Department of Airports (DoA) announced.

DoA director-general, Danai Rueangsorn, said yesterday the decision to increase the service tax was reached at a Civil Aviation Board (CAB) meeting on Feb 4.

The increase applies only to airports equipped with three key common use passenger processing systems (CUPPS) which cover; CUTE (common use terminal equipment) pertaining to the shared check-in counter systems; CUSS (common use self service) the self-service check-in kiosks; and CUBD (common use bag drop) the automated baggage drop facilities.

These technologies are designed to enhance service efficiency, passenger convenience, speed, and safety at airports.

The CAB also set a policy to modernise airports by adopting CUPPS technology as part of the government's ongoing effort to upgrade airport services to international standards.

The PSC increases will go into effect at six CUPPS-equipped airports currently managed by the DoA -- Krabi airport, Surat Thani airport, Ubon Ratchathani airport, Khon Kaen airport, Nakhon Si Thammarat airport and Phitsanulok airport. They will apply to all departing passengers from these airports on or after Oct 1.

The DoA had submitted the proposal to increase service charges to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for approval.

The CAAT confirmed that they are considered aeronautical charges and should reflect the actual cost of airport services and technological infrastructure.

The new rates have already received formal approval from the Transport Ministry.