Fake Russian doctor arrested in Phuket

Police detain the 33-year-old Russian suspect, with her face blurred, and seized unlicensed medical equipment at a rental room in Muang district of Phuket on Thursday. (Photo: supplied/Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET – A Russian woman who claimed to be a doctor and offered medical treatments without a licence has been arrested on this southern tourist island.

Viktoria Freimark, 33, was detained in a sting operation by the Phuket tourist police on Thursday, said Pol Lt Pithaya Thepmuang, an investigator of Tourist Police Division 2.

The operation followed reports of a foreign woman advertising medical services online and arranging appointments with foreign clients seeking treatments.

Investigators contacted the suspect via WhatsApp messaging service through a suspect's friend, identified only as Marina, who also claimed to be a doctor.

They arranged an appointment where an injection was offered to cure symptoms associated with alcohol consumption. Two undercover agents met Ms Freimark at a rental residence in Muang district at 9pm.

The treatment was said to cost 6,000 baht before they arrested her.

Ms Freimark later admitted she was a fake doctor and was not licensed to sell medical drugs. She had administered similar treatments several times on the island, police said.

Police seized 47 items used in the illegal service by the woman, who was handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.