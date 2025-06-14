Bangkok braces for thunderstorms

The Meteorological Department warns Bangkok of a 70% chance of thunderstorms. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A weather alert has been issued for Bangkok and surrounding areas, forecasting a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some parts of the capital on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the North, the Central Plains and the East.

People in low-lying areas, near foothills or along natural waterways, have been urged to remain vigilant and closely monitor flash flood and runoff reports. Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect their crops from potential damage.

The current weather pattern is influenced by a monsoon trough lying across upper northern Thailand and upper Laos, combined with a moderate south-westerly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Moderate winds are expected over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, with waves reaching about two metres in the upper zones and one to two metres in the lower zones. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves may exceed two metres.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Tropical Storm Wutip, currently over the Gulf of Tonkin, is forecast to make landfall in southern China on Saturday.

The storm is not expected to impact Thailand directly, but travellers to the region are advised to check weather updates before departure.