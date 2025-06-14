Foreign biker sparks outrage with wheelie stunt in Pattaya

A motorcycle rider performs a wheelie stunt in Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Screenshot from Facebook: พัทยา จุดเกิดเหตุ)

CHON BURI — A foreign man riding a motorcycle was seen performing a wheelie through traffic in Pattaya on Friday, prompting widespread criticism on social media and raising concerns over road safety.

The video shows the rider engaging in a brief conversation with another motorcyclist filming while waiting at a red light at North Pattaya intersection. Moments after the signal turned green, he accelerated and lifted the front wheel of his bike, executing the dangerous stunt.

Social media users condemned the act as reckless and irresponsible, citing the risk it posed to both the rider and other road users. Many questioned whether authorities are aware of the incident and called for a swift investigation and legal action.

Commentators warned that such behaviour, if left unchecked, could result in serious accidents. They also criticised the lack of enforcement against dangerous driving, particularly by foreign visitors in tourist hotspots like Pattaya.

Police have yet to issue an official statement, but public pressure is mounting for authorities to identify the individual and ensure accountability under Thai traffic laws.

Video: พัทยา จุดเกิดเหตุ