Fire destroys B50m plastic shop in Udon Thani

Firefighters battle the blaze that destroyed a commercial building in Udon Thani province on Friday night. (Photo: Udon Thani Sawang Metha Thammasathan Rescue Foundation)

UDON THANI — A fire destroyed a large plastic furniture and kitchenware shop in Muang district, sending black smoke billowing into the sky on Friday night, causing damage estimated at 50 million baht.

The location, housing a shop and warehouse within three blocks of a three-storey commercial building, was located on a bypass road connecting Udon Thani and Nong Bua Lam Phu, near Udon Thani airport.

Seven fire trucks were deployed to the scene at 9.20pm, as strong flames quickly engulfed the building due to numerous plastic appliances stored inside, said Pol Capt Pao Saengkongphli of Muang Udon Thani police station.

Firefighters took about an hour to control the flames using water extinguishers, supported later by heavy rain.

A 50-year-old shop employee, identified only as Pichet, said he noticed flickering lights at his residence near the shop, then heard sparking sounds from the upper floor of the destroyed building, followed by bursts of light and loud explosions.

The shop owner, identified only as Sinchai, said Mr Pichet called him to inform about the fire while he was driving home from the shop.

No employees resided inside the building, but four people lived in a nearby house, Mr Sinchai, 50, added.

The business, operating since 2005, sustained damages to goods, vehicles and the building, estimated at 50 million baht, he said.

Udon Thani governor Rachun Sunha said an environmental assessment team had been contacted to evaluate air quality and potential health effects.

Although there are few residents nearby, anyone feeling irritated by the smoke was advised to contact the authorities, Mr Rachun said.

Initial investigations suggest the cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit, police said.