Kaeng Krachan Park restricts access to Pa La-U waterfall amid heavy rain

Kaeng Krachan National Park warns tourists to only visit tiers 1–2 of Pa La-U waterfall at this time. (Photos from Facebook: อุทยานแห่งชาติแก่งกระจาน - Kaeng Krachan National Park)

Kaeng Krachan National Park has restricted access to only the first two tiers of Pa La-U waterfall in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to ensure visitor safety due to continuous rainfall, slippery trails and the risk of flash floods.

Mongkol Chaiphakdee, chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, reported that the area around the Huai Pa Lao ranger station (KJ.3) was experiencing persistent light rain and thick cloud cover at 9.45am on Saturday.

The weather conditions have made recreational activities unsafe, particularly along the nature trails leading to the upper tiers of the waterfall, he said.

The trails from tiers 1 to 5 have become dangerously slippery, and flash floods have been observed in the area. As a result, park authorities are allowing visitors to access only the first two tiers of the waterfall until conditions improve.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates to the public.

Tourists are advised to follow safety instructions and check for the latest announcements before visiting the site.

Kaeng Krachan National Park, located in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces, is the largest national park in Thailand, covering an area of 2,914 square kilometres.