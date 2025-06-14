Border villagers sell off livestock amid fears of evacuation

An elderly local feeds his cow in Ban Sai To 11 in tambon Sai Taku of Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Border villagers in the northeastern province of Buri Ram have begun selling off their livestock amid fears of border clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops, hoping for a peaceful resolution from the Joint Border Commission (JBC) meeting on Saturday.

A reporting team visited a village in Ban Sai To 11, in tambon Sai Taku of Ban Kruat district, located about three kilometres from the border.

Villagers said the recent skirmish at Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district reminded them of the 2011 conflict, when over a hundred stray bullets landed in their area, raising fears that history may repeat itself.

Many local families have started selling their cattle and buffaloes at low prices of 6,000 to 8,000 baht, fearing they may be forced to evacuate suddenly and leave the animals behind.

Typical market rates range between 10,000 and 20,000 baht.

Some elderly locals, whose children work in other provinces, have also built underground bunkers by themselves.