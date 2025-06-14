‘Trash cash’ lawyer quits anti-graft panels

Taweewat Sengkaew stands by claim he ‘accidentally’ tossed away B12 million with some old clothes

Lawyer Taweewat Sengkaew, who has resigned from three subcommittees at the National Anti-Corruption Commission, also serves as an adviser to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. (Screenshot)

Lawyer Taweewat Sengkaew, who recently made headlines for claiming ownership of 12 million baht in cash abandoned in a garbage area at his condominium building, has severed all his ties with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), according to the agency.

NACC secretary-general Saroj Phungramphan said on Saturday that Mr Taweewat had tendered his resignation from all three inquiry subcommittees on which he served, effective from June 9.

“The NACC will proceed with all necessary steps related to this matter,” Mr Saroj said in a statement. He gave no further details.

The saga began when a resident found 12 million baht underneath some clothing in a plastic box in a garbage area on the fourth floor of the condominium in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi on the night of June 5. She alerted police at Pak Kret police station, telling them she had wanted to use the discarded plastic box and made the discovery when checking its contents.

Mr Taweewat, who is also an adviser to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, later came forward at the police station and told investigators that he discarded the box after his fifth-floor condo unit was damaged by a burst water pipe.

At the time, he said, he thought the box contained only old clothes. He did not elaborate on how 12 million baht came to be buried in the box.

Last week, three MPs from the opposition People’s Party asked the Revenue Department to investigate the source of the money.

It was reported that Mr Taweewat’s wife is a director at the Office of the NACC and that an inquiry is now under way into whether she should have included the 12 million baht in her declaration of assets.