Thailand’s Miss World Opal returns home

Emotional airport reception followed by grand homecoming parade along Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok

Fans pack Sukhumvit Road near the Emporium to welcome home Miss World 2025 Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri on Saturday in Bangkok. (Photo: Sooksodsai Sooksomchitra)

Thailand’s history-making Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, arrived home on Saturday to take part in a joyous victory parade along Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok.

Resplendent in a white gown and blue crown, Opal gave her first speech on a stage at Suvarnabhumi airport after returning from India, where she became the first Thai to be crowned Miss World in the 72-year history of the pageant.

“This crown belongs to every Thai,” she told a roaring crowd gathered inside the terminal.

She also thanked Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, who accompanied her to Thailand.

“I think you have already seen how much happiness, enjoy and pride we have brought to this nation of mine,” Opal told Ms Morley. “It’s my mother’s land. It’s my home country … and it means a lot to have the honour to bring the first crown back to Thailand.”

The happy homecoming drew an enormous, multi-generational fan base and a long list of dignitaries, celebrities and former beauty queens.

Crowds packed every level of the arrivals terminal, balconies overflowing with fans waving banners, national flags, and camera phones.

“I don’t see this as pressure,” said the 21-year-old from Phuket.

“I see it as power. A power that comes from all of you believing in me. It gives me the strength to keep going.” (Story continues below)

Miss World 2025 Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri, accompanied by Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, waves to supporters on her arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday. (Photo: Sooksodsai Sooksomchitra)

A Rolls-Royce Dawn takes Miss World from the airport to her homecoming parade.

Fans turned out in style to greet Opal at the arrivals terminal of Suvarnabhumi Airport. (Photo: Sooksodsai Sooksomchitra).

Fans turned out in dazzling style, many dressed in elaborate pageant-inspired costumes, glittering crowns and flag motifs.

Many wore matching shirts emblazoned with the words “Opal for Her, Opal for World”, a nod to the social media movement that had followed her from the start of her pageant journey in 2022.

Ms Morley, the matriarch of the Miss World Organisation, was duly impressed by the reception.

“I love Thailand,” she said. “I want Opal to be completely herself — to relax, to stay grounded, and to follow her own purpose, she has the power to inspire young girls everywhere, and in the end, it’s not just Opal who won — it’s the entire Thai nation that triumphed together with her.”

During the press conference, Opal confirmed she plans to use her reign to address global issues, particularly breast cancer awareness and healthcare equity.

“This crown means I can finally reach people in need, shine a light for them,” she said.

A happy fan, Yam, said Opal’s win was “a source of joy for the whole country. She’s become a kind of soft power — an ambassador of Thai culture to the world.”

After the speeches and formalities, Opal boarded a 2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for a celebratory parade began at the Bangkok Planetarium, continuing down Sukhumvit Road toward the Emporium shopping complex.

From there, she continued her journey on foot, walking a decorated red carpet on the skywalk that connects Emporium to EmSphere for more fan activities to close out her triumphant homecoming day.