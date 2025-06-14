Calls grow for unified border strategy

Forum participants say Cambodia has a clear strategy while Thai officials are sending mixed messages

People visit the 900-year-old Preah Vihear temple on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. The International Court of Justice in 1962 affirmed Cambodia’s sovereignty over the entire promontory where the temple is located, and reaffirmed the ruling in 2013. (Reuters File Photo)

Thailand’s government needs to adopt a unified communication strategy and a clearer plan for managing the border dispute with Cambodia, a forum in Bangkok heard on Saturday.

The event held by the Centre for Asean Studies at Thammasat University drew a number of academics and politicians to discuss the challenges posed by the dispute and Asean’s potential role in conflict resolution.

Participants included Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang, international law academic Thanapat Chatnakrob, and Ekapon Thienthaworn, a lecturer at the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The panel members said the value of the current Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meetings in Phnom Penh lies not in immediate resolution, but in bringing both parties to the negotiation table and preventing conflict.

They also advised Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to avoid direct media debates and instead delegate responses on unfamiliar or technical matters to the appropriate agencies.

It noted Cambodia’s clearly defined political objectives — building domestic support and executing a phased plan to minimise disadvantage if the issue escalates to bodies such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We have been talking about border issues for almost 30 years without seeing clear results,” Mr Kannavee said, while acknowledging the JBC meeting as a vital mechanism for resolving the conflict.

However, he pointed out Cambodia’s firm refusal to discuss four disputed areas — Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani, and Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples in Surin — within the JBC framework.

Despite this, he viewed the negotiation platform as beneficial and expressed hope for solutions to emerge.

He warned that if Cambodia refused to participate, the matter could be taken to the ICJ — an outcome Thailand would likely oppose.

Mr Thanapat noted the effectiveness of the JBC in demarcation and preventing physical clashes, citing its historical role in de-escalating tensions. He expressed hope that negotiations would continue within this framework.

He also highlighted Cambodia’s apparent plan to file a new case with the ICJ on the 63rd anniversary of the Preah Vihear Temple ruling, aiming to spark nationalist sentiment and seek a court ruling.

In 2013, Cambodia asked the ICJ to clarify its 1962 ruling, especially regarding the land surrounding the ancient temple. The court affirmed Cambodia’s sovereignty over the entire promontory and ordered Thailand to withdraw its troops.

“Thailand must act quickly. If we are not accepting the ICJ’s jurisdiction, this must be made clear through an official statement from the authorities — especially the prime minister,” Mr Thanapat said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ekapon said government messaging around the dispute has been disjointed. “Even within the ruling coalition, there are inconsistencies between the government and state agencies. Their messages are going in different directions,” he said.

Mr Thanapat echoed the call for a unified communication system. “It should be clear who is authorised to speak. It shouldn’t be that the prime minister, a minister, and the military each give separate statements. Coordination is essential — there must be agreement in advance on the designated spokesman.”