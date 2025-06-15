FAST24H 'admins' held in Pattaya

Listen to this article

Photo: Facebook เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Chon Buri: Cybercrime police raided a luxury condo in central Pattaya, arresting two young men alleged to be administrators of the illegal FAST24H gambling website, which generated over 9 million baht in monthly transactions.

Officers also seized unlicensed firearms, ammunition and extensive digital evidence.

Pol Maj Gen Kritchat Bumrung-rattanasot, commander of Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau Region 4, led a team to search a condo located in Bang Lamung district. The search was conducted under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court.

Two suspects were taken into custody: Chanachai Sumsame, 22, of Samut Sakhon; and Siwakorn Kaewtham, 24, of Ayutthaya.

Authorities seized evidence at the scene, including desktop computers, seven passbooks, nine electronic banking cards (debit cards), a .38 calibre firearm, a .380 calibre firearm and 52 rounds of .380 calibre ammunition.

The raid followed an investigation into FAST24H, which offered illegal online gambling services such as slot games, fish shooting games, card games and baccarat.

The site had been operational for over four months, attracting more than 6,800 registered users, with monthly financial transactions exceeding 9 million baht.

Investigators believed Mr Chanachai and Mr Siwakorn were key operators within the gambling network, managing its operations from their Pattaya base. The team gathered evidence to obtain a court-approved search warrant, leading to the arrest.

The suspects have been charged with collaborating to organise, lure, advertise and induce, directly or indirectly, others to gamble via electronic media without proper authorisation as well as the possession and use of firearms and ammunition without a licence.