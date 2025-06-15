Plan to sell Dutch embassy in Bangkok hits local flak

Listen to this article

Dutch Design: A house with unique architecture situated within the grounds of the Embassy of the Netherlands in central Bangkok. (Photo: Willem Pentermann)

The Dutch Association in Thailand is taking steps to prevent the sale of the Dutch Embassy compound in Bangkok, a unique property on 206 Wireless Road, to local developers.

Willem Pentermann, chairman of the Dutch Association in Thailand, said he learned about a plan to sell the compound from De Telegraaf, a widely-circulated newspaper in the Netherlands.

He said negotiations are currently underway regarding the sale of the Dutch Embassy's buildings and grounds.

"The land and buildings are owned by the Dutch government and fall under the responsibility of the [Dutch] Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he said. "Due to a government-wide cost-saving initiative, there will be a substantial reduction in the ministry's budget."

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Caspar Veldkamp, and his team have decided to explore the sale of the embassy in Bangkok," Mr Pentermann said. "We believe transparency in this process is of utmost importance."

Remco van Wijngaarden, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Thailand, did not respond to a request for comment. Wiet Brikkenaar van Dijk, the embassy's communications and public diplomacy officer, said in an email to Bangkok Post: "We have no comments for you. If [at] any point we do have an update for you, we will let you know."

Pentermann: Dutch govt wants to sell

Mr Pentermann said the association has also submitted a letter to Mr Veldkamp to urge him to reconsider the decision.

Copies of the letter have been forwarded to all party leaders in the Dutch government as well as the Dutch Treasury Department, he added. The association has also sent a letter to King Willem-Alexander, asking for his support in this matter, he said.

A formal request has also been submitted to the Public Information Office of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking for a financial overview of the proposed transaction, he said.

This includes the projected costs of establishing a new diplomatic office in Thailand and a residence for the ambassador, Mr Pentermann said. He was also holding a discussion with Joop Nijsen, director of the Real Estate Department at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about the matter.

"We are urging the ministry not to repeat the mistake made by the British government, which sold its embassy property under conditions that allowed for the demolition of historic structures," Mr Pentermann said.

"We are particularly concerned about the possibility of a clause being added to the sales contract requiring the demolition of the heritage building before transferring ownership to a local developer," he added.

An article supporting his view has been published in De Telegraaf as well as various Dutch online publications. "We believe it is essential to raise awareness around the significance of such a major transaction -- with an estimated sales value of between €450 and €500 million," he said.

Monique Kleinnibbelink, a Dutch resident in Bangkok, said "there is an emotional connection to the place", as she recalled a King's Day celebration she attended at the Dutch embassy.

Thai-Dutch relations began over 420 years ago when the Dutch came to Thailand to explore trade opportunities.