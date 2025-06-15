More heavy rain forecast for upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday warned that more downpours are expected in the upper part of Thailand, despite no forecasts of tropical depression "Wutip" entering the country.

While the depression is not expected to affect Thailand directly, the upper regions of the country are likely to experience increased rainfall due to the influence of a monsoon trough crossing upper Laos and northern Thailand, along with the prevailing southwest monsoon.

The TMD warned about the risk of flash floods and runoff, particularly in mountainous and low-lying areas. Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect their crops from potential damage during this period.