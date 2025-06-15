Thailand's Covid wave infects 12k in day

Listen to this article

Covid-19 cases spiked on Friday with over 12,000 new infections and three additional deaths reported in a single day, says the Department of Disease Control.

An update released Saturday morning reported 12,181 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 471,781.

The death toll has now risen to 151 since the virus was first reported in Thailand, following three new fatalities reported in the latest data.

The top five provinces with the highest number of new cases are as follows: Bangkok (3,955 cases), Chiang Mai (533 cases), Nakhon Ratchasima (448 cases), Chon Buri (417 cases) and Nonthaburi (264 cases).