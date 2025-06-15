Cambodia asks International Court of Justice to rule on 4 disputed border areas

A letter sent to the International Court of Justice in The Hague is shown by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn on the Facebook account of Prime Minister Hun Manet. (Photo: Hun Manet Facebook account)

The Cambodian government on Sunday filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over four disputed areas on the border with Thailand, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said.

The Cambodian leader said in a Facebook post that the case filed with the World Court in The Hague involved four contested areas - Tamone Thom, Tamone Touch, Ta Krabey and Mom Bei.

The four areas are called Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Toch, Ta Kwai and the Emerald Triangle by Thailand.

Thailand has insisted Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Toch and Ta Kwai are located in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province, while part of the Emerald Triangle, including the area where soldiers of the two countries briefly exchanged gunfire on May 28, is in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province.

Cambodia has claimed Tamone Thom, Tamone Touch, Ta Krabey are located in Oddar Meanchey province while Mom Bei is in Preah Vihear province. Ta Krabey is also called Ta Krabei.

The Emerald Triangle is the area where Thailand, Cambodia and Laos meet.

"Cambodia only needs justice, fairness and clarity in border demarcation and delimitation with our neighbouring countries, so that our future generations will not continue to have issues with each other," the Cambodian prime minister wrote.

The Thai government has said Thailand does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICJ in the land dispute with neighbouring Cambodia.

The latest move came as Thailand and Cambodia are entering the second day of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting in Phnom Penh to try to reach an agreement over the disputed areas.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday the JBC meeting would continue into Sunday and the atmosphere of the talks had been good, according to Reuters.

"Thailand sincerely hopes that it would further contribute to de-escalating the tensions, paving the way for a sustainable solution in the future," ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura told a press conference in Bangkok.

Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the Secretariat of State of Border Affairs of Cambodia, also said after the end of the first day on Saturday: “The meeting went smoothly”, according to the Khmer Times.

His Thai counterpart is Prasas Prasasvinitchai, an advisor to the Thai Foreign Ministry and a former ambassador to Cambodia.

Hun Manet said on Friday that the disputed areas would not be included in the JBC talks.