Child injured after foot caught in escalator at shopping mall

(Photo: Tai Tek Tung Facebook page)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - A 12-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after his foot was caught in an escalator at a prominent shopping mall in Nakhon Si Thammarat province of southern Thailand.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.53pm on Saturday. The Tai Tek Siang Tung Foundation received an emergency call reporting that a young boy had suffered an escalator-related injury within a retail complex located in Muang district.

Rescue workers from the foundation rushed to the scene, where they found the child conscious but in pain. All five toes on his right foot were visibly deformed due to being crushed by the escalator mechanism. The rescue team provided immediate assistance before coordinating with an ambulance to transfer the boy to Nakharin Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Medical specialists are currently assessing the extent of the injuries. As of now, it remains unclear whether the child will suffer permanent loss of any toes.

The incident has caused considerable alarm among shoppers at the centre. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the malfunction to prevent similar accidents in the future.