Thai fruit trucks finally enter Cambodia due to strong demand

Listen to this article

Thai fruit trucks queue up to cross the border in Khlong Yai district of Trat on Sunday morning. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

TRAT: Cambodian authorities agreed to welcome fruit trucks from this eastern Thai province after a brief blockage Sunday morning due to overwhelming demand, according to officials.

Cambodian customs authorities blocked Thai fruit trucks from arriving on Koh Kong island from Saturday noon and the blockage continued on Sunday morning.

At 8am on Sunday fruit trucks from Thailand waited to cross the border through the Ban Hat Lek border checkpoint in tambon Hat Lek of Trat’s Khlong Yai district. After negotiations between local Thai and Cambodian officials, Cambodia accepted Thai fruit trucks at 9.30am – except those from adjacent Chanthaburi province.

The limitation was meant to respond to Thailand’s rejection of Cambodian fruits, including mangoes, into Chanthaburi, said Klong Yai customs chief Nirote Watrangkun.

However, it was difficult to identify which trucks came from Chanthaburi. Therefore, Cambodian authorities eventually agreed to grant access to all Thai fruit trucks through the Ban Hat Lek crossing, he said.

Khlong Yai district chief Cherdsak Chumnasiaw said local Thai and Cambodian officials had close ties and both sides reached the agreement due to high demand for Thai fruits in Koh Kong and Vietnam.

At least 30 trucks exported fruits from Thailand through Ban Hat Lek to Koh Kong daily and the traffic was rising, he said.