Thailand's first Miss World to meet prime minister on Monday

Miss World 2025, Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri, is warmly welcomed by fans greeting her at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's first Miss World, Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri, will call on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsup said on Sunday the prime minister will welcome Opal at Government House on Monday and the two women will demonstrate their will to promote the roles of women in the country.

The meeting will be seen as a symbol showing the power of Thai women, he added.

The 21-year-old from Phuket is the first Thai to win the Miss World contest since its inception 72 years ago.

She returned to Thailand on Saturday and was greeted with a red carpet welcome from organisers and supporters.