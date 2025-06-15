Chinese man falls to death from Pattaya hotel

Police search the room of the late Chinese man at a hotel in Pattaya on Sunday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A Chinese man, 22, fell to his death from a hotel on Pattaya Sai 2 Road on Sunday morning.

Police were informed of the death at 8.06am. At the hotel, the name of which was withheld, police found the body on the ground next to the hotel building.

According to investigators, the Chinese man stayed alone in a room on the 21st floor of the hotel and there were no traces of robbery or a struggle in the room.

Before his death, the man was seen in CCTV footage asking about a convenience store at the lobby of the hotel. Then he returned to his room just before the fall.

The body was sent to Police General Hospital for autopsy.