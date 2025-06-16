National Parks chief dismissed from civil service

Listen to this article

Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn (file photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, chief of the Office of National Parks, has been dismissed from civil service for serious violations relating to several projects during his tenure as the chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park.

The dismissal order was issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment followed a ruling by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which concluded he had manipulated the bidding process for a construction project under his supervision and falsified documents relating to the project.

Jatuporn Buruspat, MNRE permanent secretary, signed the order, which was dated June 6 and was in response to the NACC's findings, a source said.

Mr Chaiwat can challenge the dismissal order in the Administrative Court.

However, if the court drops his petition, he will lose all pension and retirement benefits.

Mr Jatuporn said Mr Chaiwat can appeal the decision at the court within 90 days of the order being issued.

He can also submit a written appeal to the Civil Service Commission within 30 days.

Mr Chaiwat said in a post on his Facebook account on Sunday that he had not seen the order.

Even so, details of the order can be seen all over social media, suggesting it was leaked. No further details were available.