Govt issues advisory on Middle East

Firefighters and rescue personnel work at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Haifa, Israel, June 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand has expressed grave concern over the tensions between Israel and Iran, and called on both sides to exercise restraint to prevent any deterioration of the situation that might result in additional casualties.

"We extend our condolences to the victims and their families. We also call on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and strive to resolve the situation through peaceful means, in accordance with international law, UN charter and relevant UN resolutions," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday regarding the rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Thai Embassies are watching developments and have coordinated with state agencies on emergency help to Thai nationals living or working in the region.

The ministry has already activated the Rapid Response Center to coordinate with state agencies and embassies to assist Thai nationals in cases of urgent necessity.

Thai nationals are being encouraged to stay alert and pay attention to announcements.